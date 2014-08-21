'Awesome Mix' Is No. 1 On Billboard 200 Album Chart

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

And our last word in Business is - awesome. The "Awesome Mix Volume 1" is, for the second week in a row, number one on the Billboard 200 album chart.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

This is the soundtrack for Marvel's blockbuster space opera, "Guardians Of The Galaxy." What's unusual is that the songs on the album are - well, they're kind of old.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HOOKED ON A FEELING")

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing) Hooked on a feeling. I'm high on believing...

GREENE: What up, 1974?

MCEVERS: Yeah. All the songs are from the 60s and 70s. And last week according to Nielsen SoundScan, the compilation sold 93,000 copies.

GREENE: I am guessing digital copies and CDs, but probably no eight-tracks - or, maybe.

MCEVERS: Cassettes?

GREENE: Old.

That's the Business News from MORNING EDITION on NPR News. I'm David Greene.

MCEVERS: And I'm Kelly McEvers. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.