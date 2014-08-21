© 2021
China Investigates Lexus For Anti-Monopoly Violations

Published August 21, 2014 at 5:07 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

We begin NPR's Business News in China's foreign car market. Toyota, the Japanese automaker, said today that it will lower prices of auto parts for its luxury Lexus models in China. This comes after Chinese regulators raised concerns over possible antitrust in the country's auto industry. Critics say authorities there are targeting foreign companies more heavily than Chinese firms since passing an antitrust law in 2008. The price cuts will kick in at the beginning of September and follow similar moves by German carmakers. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.