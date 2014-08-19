Think Tank Apologizes For 'Unconscionable' Tweet To Amnesty

Amnesty International and a Washington think tank have "kissed and made up" after a tweet posted Monday night from the Center for Strategic and International Studies told Amnesty to "suck it."

CSIS called the tweet "unconscionable," saying an intern thought he was using his personal account when he sent the response.

"The views expressed are abhorrent and appropriate action will be taken at CSIS to address the matter internally," according to a statement on the organization's website. It added that it was reviewing its "social media processes."

After this statement and a tweeted apology by CSIS, Amnesty announced "@CSIS and @amnesty have kissed and made up."

See the series of tweets below:

Did this really just happen? pic.twitter.com/CkVEkrdoGH — Allen McDuffee (@AllenMcDuffee) August 19, 2014

Our sincerest apologies to @Amnesty & our followers. Our last tweet was sent in error. We're reviewing internal policies for social media. — CSIS (@CSIS) August 19, 2014

At 1:52AM @CSIS directed an abhorrent tweet to @amnesty. It was a misuse of @CSIS by a CSIS intern. Our statement: http://t.co/OPZ7aUJ9dX — CSIS (@CSIS) August 19, 2014

.@CSIS and @Amnesty have kissed and made up. Now back to defending human rights! — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) August 19, 2014