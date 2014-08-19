© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Think Tank Apologizes For 'Unconscionable' Tweet To Amnesty

By Dana Farrington
Published August 19, 2014 at 4:13 PM EDT

Amnesty International and a Washington think tank have "kissed and made up" after a tweet posted Monday night from the Center for Strategic and International Studies told Amnesty to "suck it."

CSIS called the tweet "unconscionable," saying an intern thought he was using his personal account when he sent the response.

"The views expressed are abhorrent and appropriate action will be taken at CSIS to address the matter internally," according to a statement on the organization's website. It added that it was reviewing its "social media processes."

After this statement and a tweeted apology by CSIS, Amnesty announced "@CSIS and @amnesty have kissed and made up."

See the series of tweets below:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dana Farrington
Dana Farrington is a digital editor coordinating online coverage on the Washington Desk — from daily stories to visual feature projects to the weekly newsletter. She has been with the NPR Politics team since President Trump's inauguration. Before that, she was among NPR's first engagement editors, managing the homepage for NPR.org and the main social accounts. Dana has also worked as a weekend web producer and editor, and has written on a wide range of topics for NPR, including tech and women's health.
See stories by Dana Farrington