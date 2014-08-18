KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

NPR's Business News starts with a lower app-etite. There's new evidence that smartphone users might be reaching app saturation. A survey conducted by Deloitte in the U.K. looked at how many apps people download every month. The number of smartphone users who do not download any apps has jumped more than 10 percent in the past year, to about a third of all users. And nearly 90 percent said they don't spend any money on apps. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.