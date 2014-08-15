Plastic Water Bottle Shows Up In 'Downton Abbey' Photo

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Those of us who are Downton Abbey fans know that the period drama is set in the early 1920s. But when PBS released a promotional photo for the series' fifth season, it looked like a time warp worthy of Doctor Who. Lord Grantham and his daughter Lady Edith are posing in front of a fireplace. On the mantle behind them - several antique vases and a plastic water bottle, something that wasn't invented in 1920. Can you imagine the horror on Mr. Carson's face? It's MORNING EDITION.