© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

World's Largest Beverage Company Keeps Diversifying

Published August 15, 2014 at 5:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a monster deal.

(MUSIC)

INSKEEP: The world's largest beverage company continues to diversify. In a $2.5 billion cash deal, Coca-Cola will buy a stake in Monster, beverage maker of the popular Monster energy drink. Energy drinks are a nearly $7 billion business in the United States. Health experts have expressed concern about their high caffeine content. But energy drinks represent an area of growth in the soft drink industry, which has broadly been the target of public health campaigns. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.