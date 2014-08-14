Ferguson Braces For New Night Of Clashes, As Leaders Call For Peace

A fifth night of violence erupted in a St. Louis suburb, as Ferguson police again clashed with protesters. Community frustration has only escalated since the police shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager on Saturday. Ferguson's police chief called for calm, while reiterating that he will not release the name of the officer who shot Brown. Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon also spoke out for more peaceful relations between police and protesters.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.