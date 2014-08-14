Chicken Trying To Cross The Road Impedes Traffic

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. On Monday, August 11th, at 5:45 p.m., Oregon police received a report of a serious traffic hazard. A chicken was trying to cross a highway. This is actually not a prank. That's what the man who called in the incident told the operator. Responding officers found no traffic problems. No one was hurt. Unfortunately, though, they could not locate the chicken. So we still don't know if the chicken really was just trying to get to the other side. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.