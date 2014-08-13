British Airways Hopes In-Flight Animals Will Cut Stress

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. You know flying can be stressful, long delays, lavatory lines, that fidgety person violating your space like Steve's doing right now. Well, British Airways thinks they've found the antidote - puppies and kittens. The airline saw research suggesting staring at adorable animals lowers your heart rate, which explains their new in-flight entertainment channel, Paws and Relax, featuring shows like "America's Cutest Dog." If nothing else, it's better than options like a seven-hour film about a train trip through Norway. It's MORNING EDITION.