Obama Calls Nomination Of New Iraqi Prime Minister A 'Step Forward'

President Obama said Iraq had taken a "promising step forward" by nominating Haider al-Abadi as a replacement for Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, who is refusing to give up his position.

During his vacation on Martha's Vineyard, Obama said he and Vice President Biden had called and congratulated Abadi earlier in the day.

"The only lasting solution is for Iraqis to come together and form an inclusive government," the president said.

Obama also noted that the U.S. is ready to work with other countries in the region to help address the humanitarian issues in Iraq.

