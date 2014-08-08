© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Runaway Toddler Slips Through White House Gate

Published August 8, 2014 at 7:13 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The U.S. Secret Service is known for responding to even the slightest incidents with the swiftest precision. Last night, the incident involved a runaway toddler who slipped through the gates of the White House and wandered across the lawn. Agents scrambled. The White House was put on lockdown. The situation was defused. A Secret Service spokesman joked that they do want to interrogate this young man when he learns to talk. The intruder was given a timeout. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.