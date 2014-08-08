© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Pet Owner Revives Bearded Dragon

Published August 8, 2014 at 7:11 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with some life-saving news. The Los Angeles Fire Department now has a CPR smartphone app. If you're trained in CPR, you download this app and you'll be notified if a person near you needs help. And maybe not just a person - in Salem, Oregon a woman discovered her pet lizard in distress. Her bearded dragon was not moving. So she started chest compressions, and blew air in its mouth, performing CPR on the lizard until it revived. Its MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.