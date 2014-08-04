© 2021
Giant Tortoise Leads Authorities On Low-Speed Chase

Published August 4, 2014 at 6:33 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a story of an exceptionally low-speed chase. A giant desert tortoise made a run for it outside Los Angeles. It's native to the southern Sahara but was being kept in a private home. It is not clear how the tortoise crept away, but once it was found, it did not lead a chase worthy of those old LA shows. Two officers wrestled the 150-pound creature into custody, though they said their handcuffs were of little use. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.