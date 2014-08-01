© 2021
Syracuse Researchers Melt Rock, Grill A Steak Over Magma

Published August 1, 2014 at 5:30 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Researchers at Syracuse University built a furnace that can melt rock. So of course, they had a molten lava cookout. Chefs placed a ribeye on a grill over 2,100-degree magma. Seconds later, a very charred, medium rare steak. Chef Sam Bompas, who specializes in food fantasies, says, it was the best steak I've had my entire life. Please don't try this at home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.