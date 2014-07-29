© 2021
N.H. Promises To Let D.C. Residents Buy Booze There

Published July 29, 2014 at 6:25 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. New Hampshire is reassuring residents of the nation's capital that they can buy alcohol in the Granite State. A store clerk in Concord recently refused to sell liquor to a D.C. resident because New Hampshire laws say licenses from other states can be used to buy booze. Of course, Washington, D.C. is not technically a state. At least one New Hampshire lawmaker says a fix is in order. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.