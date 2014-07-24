Sarah Palin Gets A Speeding Ticket, Says She 'Can't Drive 55'

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Sarah Palin was busted for speeding. She faces a fine for exceeding the limit in Wasilla, Alaska. Now make your Sarah Palin jokes if you want. You can say she was racing to warn the British or that she was accelerating to jump the straits into Russia - you can see it from there, you know. But Palin told a joke of herself - says she was distracted by Sammy Hagar's "I Can't Drive 55." She adds, I wasn't speeding. I was qualifying. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.