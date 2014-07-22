© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Woman Will Officiate Big 12 Football Game For The First Time

Published July 22, 2014 at 5:19 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Catherine Conti. Cat Conti will be the first woman to officiate a football game in the Big 12 Conference. She'll be part of the crew when Kansas plays Southeast Missouri State. The officiating supervisor says she got that job because she's, quote, "darned good." Kansas coach Charlie Weis says because of Ms. Conti, he will try not to swear as much.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Actually, Coach Weis, equality means curse away.

INSKEEP: It's [bleep] MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.