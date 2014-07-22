© 2021
Sheriff Puts Inmates Back In Stripes As Orange Jumpsuits Gain Fame

Published July 22, 2014 at 6:27 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A sheriff in Michigan is concerned that the popular series "Orange Is The New Black" has turned orange prison jumpsuits into a fashion statement, like it's cool to be in jail. So concerned, he's requiring inmates to wear old-fashioned black-and-white-striped jumpsuits in place of the orange ones. Sheriff Will Federspiel told The Saginaw News that a lot of inmates don't like the new jumpsuits. His response - too bad, don't come to jail. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.