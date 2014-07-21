Arkansas Razorbacks Trademark Famous Hog Call

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And, that brings us to our last word in Business today, which is...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: Ooo - Pig - Sooie - Razorbacks.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Ooo - Pig - Sooie - Razorbacks.

MONTAGNE: Ooo - Pig - Sooie - Razorbacks.

MONTAGNE: It's the famous hog call, chanted by fans of sports teams of the University of Arkansas' Razorbacks.

INSKEEP: And, it is now a registered trademark owned by the school. It's not the words that are trademarked - just the sounds.

MONTAGNE: Call the news desk Steve, we need follow-up stories.

Exactly how many letter Os are in the trademarked Ooo?

INSKEEP: And will farmers owe a royalty if they call their pigs?

MONTAGNE: For now, though, that's the Business News on MORNING EDITION.

From NPR News, I'm Renee Montagne, trademarked.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep, trademarked. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.