Reminder: Better Pay Your Trash Bill

Published July 18, 2014 at 5:48 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a reminder to pay your trash bill. This comes courtesy of a trash hauling company in Redwing Minnesota. The company is called Paul's Industrial Garage, P-I-G, PIG. A customer did not pay for trash hauling, so a company employee dumped almost two tons of garbage on his lawn. PIG has now been fined for dumping, quote, "wet putrescible waste."

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Putrescible?

INSKEEP: David, I looked it up. It means liable to decay or subject to putrefaction. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.