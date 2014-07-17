Seattle Cab Drivers Go Back To School To Learn Manners

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

This week, cab drivers in the Seattle area attended a sort of charm school.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

The cabbies are trying to win back customers lost to ride service companies like Uber and Lyft, whose customers rate their drivers. Tuesday's course taught basics, like opening the door for a rider. They also focused on building relationships with clients.

INSKEEP: By the way, competition is also prompting Uber to upgrade service. Last month, the company offered mobile wedding ceremonies. Uber will also begin providing car seats, presumably for the children of Uber marriages. And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

