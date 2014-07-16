© 2021
YMCA Campers Mistaken For Migrant Kids Headed For Detention

Published July 16, 2014 at 6:53 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Protesters in Oracle, Arizona are concerned about migrant children reaching the U.S. They planned to protest busloads of kids being taken to a local shelter. State lawmaker, Adam Kwasman, told a reporter of seeing a yellow bus full of kids. Their faces full fear. A reporter then pointed out Kwasman had not spied migrant children full of fear. It was a yellow school bus of YMCA campers. The lawmaker apologized, but added the kids quote, "were sad, too." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.