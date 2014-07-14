© 2021
McDonald's Is A Popular Wedding Destination In Hong Kong

Published July 14, 2014 at 7:19 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne.

You know, nothing says happily ever after like a big Mac - at least in Hong Kong. Their McDonald's has become a popular wedding destination. It's fast food venues now offer wedding packages. The Deluxe includes a pair of balloon wedding rings, and a crystal McDonald's house.

It seems the young couples have fond memories of first dates of Hong Kong McDonald's, where true love blossomed under golden arches.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.