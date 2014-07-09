© 2021
J.K. Rowling Posts New Harry Potter Short Story

Published July 9, 2014 at 6:57 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Even as muggles are obsessed with soccer's World Cup some famous wizards are attending the Quidditch World Cup, offering Harry Potter fans a peek at the 30-something Harry, Hermione and Ron. Ron now runs the Weasley Family Joke Emporium. Wife Hermione is in magical law enforcement. Harry does have a few silver hairs as he does top-secret work for the magic ministry. And J.K. Rowling's website, Pottemore, crashed with the update. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.