J.K. Rowling Posts New Harry Potter Short Story

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Even as muggles are obsessed with soccer's World Cup some famous wizards are attending the Quidditch World Cup, offering Harry Potter fans a peek at the 30-something Harry, Hermione and Ron. Ron now runs the Weasley Family Joke Emporium. Wife Hermione is in magical law enforcement. Harry does have a few silver hairs as he does top-secret work for the magic ministry. And J.K. Rowling's website, Pottemore, crashed with the update. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.