© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

iPhone From Oklahoma Ends Up In Grain Shipment To Japan

Published July 9, 2014 at 6:50 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This is the 21st century equivalent of putting a message in a bottle - Kevin Whitney didn't do it on purpose. He's an Oklahoma farmer whose iPhone slipped out of his shirt pocket. It happened in a grain elevator and the phone fell into the grain, hopelessly lost. The grain was shipped to Japan and that's where a Japanese worker found the phone. He tracked down the American owner, and Mr. Whitney got back photos of his daughter's wedding. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.