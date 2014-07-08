© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

London Netflix Office Searches For Qualified Couch Potato

Published July 8, 2014 at 6:52 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A new study of traffic congestion finds, in the U.S., Honolulu has the worst, followed by Los Angeles. In Europe, Londoners spend more than 83 hours a year in traffic.

But one lucky person could cut that down dramatically. The London Netflix office is hiring a tagger - someone to watch Netflix titles and categorize them as drama or cult sports movies - a job involving a commute to the couch. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.