Israeli authorities arrested six Israelis for the killing of a 16-year-old Palestinian boy. The murder is believed to be an act of revenge for the earlier killing of three Israeli teens in the West Bank. For more details on how this news is playing in Israel, Robert Siegel turns to Ari Shavit, senior correspondent for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

