The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Traded MLB Pitchers Meet For The First Time During Bathroom Break

Published July 3, 2014 at 6:44 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Two major-league pitchers were traveling to join the teams. Ernesto Frieri of the Anaheim Angels had just been traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates for Jason Grilli. Both players had a layover in Chicago at the same time. They both decided to hit the bathroom at the same time - same terminal, same bathroom. As they were washing up at the sink, the opposing pitchers who had never met greeted one another - not with dirty glances but certainly with clean hands. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.