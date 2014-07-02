TSA To Step Up Security Measures At Some Airports Overseas

The Department of Homeland Security has asked the Transportation Security Administration to step up security measures at some airports overseas with direct flights to the U.S.

In a statement, DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson said the decision was taken as part of a continual assessment of the "global threat environment."

The enhanced security measures will go into effect in the coming days.

"We will work to ensure these necessary steps pose as few disruptions to travelers as possible," Johnson said. "We are sharing recent and relevant information with our foreign allies and are consulting the aviation industry."

Johnson did not provide specifics on how or where the new measures would be implemented.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.