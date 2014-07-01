Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Oyster Farm's Appeal

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

We reported recently on the Drake's Bay Oyster Company. It's an oyster farm that operates out of the Point Reyes National Seashore in Northern California.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

For decades, the family-run farm leased offshore seabeds from the federal government, but their 40 year lease expired in 2012.

GREENE: The owners requested an extension, but the interior department turned them down for environmental reasons. The company has been fighting it through the courts without much luck. And yesterday, the Supreme Court refused to hear their appeal.

MONTAGNE: The owners say they are now considering several options in an attempt to keep the oyster farm operating.

GREENE: The oyster company, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, says it's not over until the last oyster is shucked.