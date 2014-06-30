© 2021
Britain Wants U.S. To Lift Its Ban On Haggis

Published June 30, 2014 at 7:13 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. As Scotland's national poet, Robert Burns hailed Scotland's national dish, haggis, as the great chieftain of the pudding race. But the U.S. has banned the import of haggis for decades because it contains sheep's lung. Today, Britain will make the case to the U.S. agricultural secretary to lift that ban so Americans, too, can enjoy a dish made of lungs, heart and liver encased in sheep's stomach. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.