North Korea Threatens War Over U.S. Comedy

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Here's a new meaning for the old phrase, the movie bombed. Seth Rogen and James Franco's upcoming film has led to threats of war. In "The Interview," they play a talk show host and producer who get an interview with North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un and are encouraged to kill him. North Korea says releasing that movie would be an act of war leading to merciless retaliation. On top of that, the movie is unrealistic. Only Dennis Rodman would get an interview like that. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.