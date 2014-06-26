Barnes & Noble To Split Into Two Companies

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a goodbye to Nook. All right, the giant book retailer Barnes & Noble is splitting in two. The company says it is separating its profitable retail bookstores from its weak Nook digital operation. Nook has lost $700 million in its e-reader and e-book business over the past two years. Microsoft will invest in the new Nook media as it tries to catch up to digital book leader Amazon. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.