Draft Of 'Like A Rolling Stone' Sells At Auction

And today's last word in business. "Like A Rolling Stone" - the only handwritten copy of that famous Bob Dylan song about a person down on his luck, sold at auction this week to someone who clearly isn't.

An anonymous bidder got it for $2 million. That's believed to be a record. This draft version of the song also includes rejected phrases, including dry vermouth, you'll tell the truth - also, something about Al Capone leading into the line, like a complete unknown.

That's terrible. I'm sorry, I know it rhymes but I am pretty happy Bob left it out.



How does it feel? How does it feel?