Just days after her brother's coronation, Spanish Princess Infanta Cristina has been charged with money laundering. She faces 11 years behind bars for allegedly embezzling public money through fake charities created with her husband. It will be the first-ever criminal trial of a Spanish royal, and it comes at a time when the monarchy's popularity is at a historic low.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.