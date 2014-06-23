Concert Hall Encourages Less Stuffy Classical Music

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A concert hall in Bristol, England, wanted to make classical music less stuffy. During Handel's "Messiah," they told people to act like it was a rock concert. Crowd to the front with your drinks. Shout when you like. But the theater says Doctor David Glowacki went too far. Video shows him crowd surfing - and not very well. For this, he was thrown out. The unhappy scientist now says classical music seems like, quote, "a fossilized art form undergoing a midlife crisis." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.