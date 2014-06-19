© 2021
96 Years Later, Va. Woman Gets Honorary Diploma

Published June 19, 2014 at 7:04 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. In 1918, schools were shut down in Norfolk, Virginia, because of the deadly Spanish-flu pandemic. When they reopened, then 15-year-old Lela Burden was holding down two jobs. She didn't come back. This week, 96 years later, Burden received an honorary high school diploma - a fitting tribute for a woman who noted on her 110th birthday, you learn something everyday, every time you wake up. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.