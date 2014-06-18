© 2021
In Japan, A KitKat Bar May Be A Ticket To Ride

Published June 18, 2014 at 6:43 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Got a piece of a Kit Kat bar? In Japan, that could be your ticket to ride. People traveling on the Sanriku Railway there can now use special Kit Kat candy wrappers as train tickets. It's part of a campaign to revive tourism after the tsunami in 2011, which badly damaged the railway's tracks and bridges. In Japan, it's common to give Kit Kats to wish somebody good luck for the next year. It also means a train ride. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.