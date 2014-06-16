GM Recalls 3.2 Million More Cars For Faulty Ignition Switches

General Motors has announced the recall of 3.2 million more cars for faulty ignition switches. The latest recall is in addition to the 2.6 million cars that GM has already recalled for a similar problem.

"The safety recall follows a review of ignition issues following the recall in February of 2.6 million Chevrolet Cobalts and other small cars. GM is aware of eight crashes and six injuries related to this recall," GM said in a statement.

"If the ignition switch moves out of the 'run' position, there is an effect on power steering and power braking. In addition, the timing of the key movement out of the 'run' position, relative to the activation of the sensing algorithm of the crash event, may result in the air bags not deploying," the statement says.

The vehicles in the latest recall are:

-- Buick Lacrosse — 2005-2009

-- Chevrolet Impala — 2006-2014

-- Cadillac Deville — 2000–2005

-- Cadillac DTS — 2004–2011

-- Buick Lucerne — 2006–2011

-- Buick Regal LS & GS — 2004–2005

-- Chevy Monte Carlo — 2006–2008

We've extensively covered the GM recalls, as well as recalls from other manufacturers in recent months. You can see the comprehensive coverage here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.