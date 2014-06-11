© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Traveler Makes The Best Of Empty Airport

Published June 11, 2014 at 7:30 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. When Richard Dunn found himself stuck overnight in the deserted Las Vegas airport, he spent his time making a video-selfie, lip-syncing Celine Dion's "All By Myself."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ALL BY MYSELF")

CELINE DION: (Singing) All by myself...

MONTAGNE: For dolly shots, Dunn taped his iPhone to a wheelchair on a moving walkway. The video ends with a "Flashdance" moment - Dunn arching back over a chair and pouring water on his face. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.