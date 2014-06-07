Actor Tracy Morgan Injured In A Car Accident In New Jersey

Tracy Morgan, the former Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock star, was injured in a six-car accident early on Saturday, Sgt. Gregory Williams of the New Jersey State Police says.

The accident, Williams said, happened at about 1 a.m. ET., near Trenton.

CNN reports Morgan is in "critical" condition, while USA Today reports the actor and comedian is in "intensive care."

Morgan was scheduled to perform a stand-up gig at a Delaware Casino. NBC Philadelphia reports Morgan was in a "limo bus" with five other passengers.

"State police say a preliminary investigation has found that a tractor trailer came up upon slow moving traffic and caused the crash," NBC Philadelphia reports.

Update at 5:24 p.m. ET Driver Charged

The New York Times is reporting that the truck driver involved in the crash has been charged:

The truck driver, identified as Kevin Roper, 35, of Jonesboro, Ga., was charged later on Saturday with one count of death by auto and four counts of assault by auto, according to Middlesex County's acting prosecutor and the state police.

