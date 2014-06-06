World Leaders Mark 70 Years Since The Day That Saved The World

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Some other news - veterans and world leaders, today, are marking the 70th anniversary of D-Day and World War II. Thousands of U.S., British, and Canadian and French troops rode landing craft toward Normandy, France in 1944 and splashed up the beaches while under heavy fire.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

As they began the liberation of Europe, many heard a radio broadcast by their supreme commander, Dwight Eisenhower.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DWIGHT EISENHOWER: You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you. The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you. In company with our brave allies and brothers in arms on other fronts, you will bring about the destruction of the German war machine; the elimination of Nazi tyranny over the oppressed peoples of Europe.

The voice of Dwight Eisenhower as D-Day began. Nazi Germany unconditionally surrendered to the Allies 11 months later.