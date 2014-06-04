© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

RoboCop Throws Out First Pitch At Tiger's Game

Published June 4, 2014 at 5:26 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It was RoboCop Day in Detroit yesterday. The crime-fighting character first appeared in the 1987 movie, set in the Motor City. A Kickstarter campaign funded the celebration, as well as a yet to be unveiled statue. The idea for that might go back to a tweet sent to Detroit's mayor four years ago, saying, quote, "Philadelphia has a statue of Rocky, and RoboCop would kick Rocky's butt." Robocop even threw out the first pitch at the Tigers' game, but they lost 5 to 3. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.