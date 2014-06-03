U.S. Ambassador Sworn In On E-Reader

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to the U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Suzan LeVine made news for how she took office. She took the oath with her hand on an e-reader instead of a book. Other people have done this when a bible wasn't handy, but it's a first for an U.S. ambassador. A photo shows her understated brown and gray device was open to the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which assures women the right to vote. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.