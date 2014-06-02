© 2021
Paperweight Gets Stanford Professor In Hot Water With TSA

Published June 2, 2014 at 7:03 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with sympathy for Gary Walter Cox. The Stanford professor was arrested at the LA airport. He accidentally left a hand grenade in his carry-on. His late father, a World War II vet, had used it as a paperweight. Cox had to post half-a-million dollars bail while waiting for charges to be dropped. This brings to mind my experience in Pakistan. I'd been given a dagger, which I left in my bag. The guard looked at me, looked at the knife and waved me through. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.