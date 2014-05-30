© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

U.S. Confirms American Carried Out Suicide Bombing In Syria

By Scott Neuman
Published May 30, 2014 at 3:47 PM EDT

The State Department on Friday confirmed that a U.S. citizen, who they believe to be Moner Mohammad Abu-Salha, took part in a suicide truck bombing in Syria earlier this week.

Reports that a Syrian rebel calling himself Abu Hurayra al-Amriki (Abu Hurayra the American), a name allegedly adopted by Abu-Salha, carried out the May 25 attack on a Syrian government complex in western Idlib province have been circulating on social media for several days.

"I can confirm this individual was a U.S. citizen involved in a suicide bombing in Syria," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a news briefing on Friday. Psaki confirmed the name of the man they believe to be the bomber later in the day.

The man was part of Jabhat al-Nusra, an al-Qaida affiliate fighting the regime of President Bashar Assad.

As we reported on Wednesday, the attack is the first by a U.S.-born suicide bomber in Syria.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman