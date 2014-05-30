© 2021
Judge Rules Tenn. Town Can Change Its Name To Rocky Top

Published May 30, 2014 at 6:55 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Ah, "Rocky Top." This blue grass tune's a Tennessee anthem about the simple life in a fictional place in the hills. Well, some developers want Rocky Top on the map for real. They lobbied to change the name of Lake City, a former coal town, to Rocky Top, to attract tourists. The song's publisher sued to stop them, but a judge approved the switch, even working a few "Rocky Top" lyrics into his opinion.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ROCKY TOP")

THE OSBORNE BROTHERS: (Singing) Corn won't grow at all on Rocky Top. Dirt's too rocky by far.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.