© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Dallas Man Orders World's Most Expensive Starbucks Drink

Published May 29, 2014 at 6:14 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Ever joke with a colleague about his or her coffee order? Going to Starbucks, David? Great. Bring me a venti, iced vanilla latte with extra ice and an extra shot. That's nothing compared to what a man in Dallas ordered. He's a member of the loyalty program and was entitled to a free drink. He went big, ordering what is now the world's most expensive Starbucks beverage - a sexagintuple, vanilla bean, mocha frappuccino. The bucket-sized beverage would've cost about $55. It had 60 shots of espresso. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.