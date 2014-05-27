Manchester United's Brand Is Devalued

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business is devalued. You've might've heard that a car loses its value the moment you drive it off the lot. Apparently, a soccer team has the same problem when its players are not doing so well on the field.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

According to a study by Brand Finance, which is a brand valuation consultancy, one of the world's most famous soccer teams, Manchester United, is no longer the sporting world's most valuable brand. After failing to bring home any trophies this year, Manchester United's brand is now said to be worth a mere $739 million, which is almost a $100 million drop from last year.

GREENE: That puts the team in third place behind German soccer champions, Bayern Munich and Spain's Real Madrid. In its most recent ranking of U.S. sports franchises, Brand Finance put the Dallas Cowboys on top - worth just over $500 million.

INSKEEP: ...A Pittsburgh fan there. Anyway, Manchester United fans are still doing pretty well at $739 million, and their new head coach has high hopes for the team next year. He told a Dutch television station he wants to return Manchester United to glory on the field, which presumably will improve its value off the field. And that's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

