© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Man In Underwear Steals Truck, Delivers Its Content

Published May 27, 2014 at 6:55 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Talk about a half-baked scheme. A delivery man in New York City was dropping off bread at a pizzeria recently when a guy wearing only underwear stole his bread delivery truck and begin driving around dropping off baguettes and sourdough - sadly, not to the bakery's actual customers.

A bus driver who watched the man in underwear get arrested apparently felt bad for the bakery. He called them up and said, I mean, if you need a driver, I'll work for you. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.